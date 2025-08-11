This Friday marked an exceptionally tense day in Kabylia and several other Algerian cities, where citizens declared a « Black Friday » filled with protests, tightened security checkpoints, heavy police interventions, and a significant military presence.

The call for mass demonstrations had been circulating for days on social media, amplified by citizen collectives, local unions, and Kabyle activists. The movement was sparked by a series of recent events that reignited public anger, including:

– The arrest of several activists and supporters of the Movement for the Autonomy of Kabylia (MAK).

– The sentencing of independent journalists for « undermining national unity. »

– The intensified security presence in the wilayas of Tizi Ouzou, Béjaïa, and Bouira.

– The worsening economic crisis, compounded by shortages of basic goods.

By early morning, the city of Tizi Ouzou was unrecognizable: shops were shuttered, public transport halted, government offices abandoned, and young protesters took to the streets in districts like Boukhalfa, Redjaouna, and Azazga. Chants were heard denouncing the military regime of General Saïd Chengriha, the centralized state, and the repression of civil liberties. Some called for full autonomy for Kabylia and a break from the Algerian military-led system.

Reports surfaced of tear gas being used and several arrests made.

Although centered in Kabylia, the unrest spread to other cities. In Algiers, neighborhoods such as Bab El Oued, El Harrach, and Belouizdad saw sporadic protests, quickly dispersed by a strong security deployment. In Constantine and Oran, peaceful slogans were chanted.

In the southern city of Ghardaïa, residents expressed their frustration with what they describe as the marginalization of historically oppositional regions.

This « Black Friday » once again highlighted the deep divide between Kabylia and the central government. While the state continues to criminalize identity-based and political demands that fall outside official doctrine, many citizens denounce a systematic policy of marginalization, repression, and cultural erasure.

« The situation remains tense, » warned several NGOs, noting that fresh calls for civil disobedience are circulating on social media. They also raised concerns over reports of arbitrary arrests during the night from Thursday to Friday, fearing further crackdowns in the days ahead.