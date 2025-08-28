Kigali: Rwanda and Mozambique seal new security agreement amid jihadist threat

During an official visit to Kigali, Mozambican President Daniel Chapo on Wednesday signed a security agreement with Rwanda, reinforcing military cooperation between the two countries in response to the jihadist insurgency in northern Mozambique.

The « peace and security agreement, » signed by the defense ministers of Rwanda and Mozambique, marks a new step in the military partnership launched in 2021, when Rwandan forces were deployed to Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province. “This is an important instrument for Rwandan forces in Mozambique,” President Chapo said, as quoted by the Rwandan public broadcaster RBA.

Since July 2021, Kigali has deployed nearly 1,000 soldiers and police officers to support Mozambican troops in combating an armed insurgency affiliated with the Islamic State group. The mission remains crucial in a region that has seen a resurgence of attacks in recent weeks.

The area is also of strategic importance, particularly around Palma, where French energy giant TotalEnergies is preparing to restart a major gas project. The operation was suspended following a deadly attack in March 2021 that killed over 800 people, according to conflict data organization ACLED.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame welcomed the agreement, which was signed by Rwanda’s Defense Minister Juvenal Marizamunda and his Mozambican counterpart Cristovao Artur Chume.