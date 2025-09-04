Somalia: Senior al-Shabab leader killed in joint operation in Hiran

A senior leader of the jihadist group Al-Shabaab was eliminated in the Hiran region of central Somalia during a targeted operation carried out by the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), with support from international partners, Somali authorities announced.

The operation, which took place in the Shaw area, resulted in the neutralization of Hussein Abdullahi Dalab, also known by his nom de guerre « Aamir. » He was described as the head of Al-Shabaab’s security forces in the region and was a prominent figure within the armed group, which has been active in this part of the country for many years.

According to the official statement, Aamir played a central role in planning and executing terrorist attacks, particularly in the Hiran and Middle Shabelle regions. His death, according to the government, represents « a major victory » that significantly weakens the group’s logistical and operational capabilities in central and southern Somalia.

This operation is part of an intensified military and intelligence campaign against Al-Shabaab networks, which remain highly active despite recent setbacks.