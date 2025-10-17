Algeria: President Abdelmadjid Tebboune orders boycott of major Energy Forum in Russia

While 84 countries are participating this week in the World Energy Week, one of the largest international forums dedicated to the future of sustainable energy, Algeria is notably absent from Moscow. On the direct orders of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, no Algerian delegation has taken part in the event. The decision is widely interpreted as a protest against Russia’s recent positions on two issues highly sensitive to Algiers: Western Sahara and northern Mali.

According to diplomatic sources, the Kremlin recently reaffirmed its support for Morocco’s autonomy plan under the Kingdom’s sovereignty, a stance Algeria has strongly opposed for decades. Russia’s endorsement of the Moroccan initiative reportedly triggered anger in Algiers, leading the Algerian government to order its senior officials to boycott the Russian-hosted event.

But the rift runs deeper. Moscow is also said to have voiced concerns over Algeria’s alleged involvement in northern Mali, where multiple Western and African reports point to Algerian security interference through paramilitary networks, terrorist groups, and local armed militias.

Russia, which has expanded its footprint in the Sahel through its African private military company “Africa Corps” (the successor to the Wagner Group), reportedly views the Algerian military regime, led by General Saïd Chengriha, with increasing suspicion.

Meanwhile, the World Energy Week, held from October 15 to 17 at the Manege Exhibition Center in Moscow, brings together leaders, experts, and industry figures from 84 countries to discuss major global energy transition challenges, including supply security, renewable energy development, and international cooperation.

Among the key participants are Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, and OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais.