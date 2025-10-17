Madagascar: Colonel Randrianirina sworn in as President after Rajoelina’s ouster

Colonel Michaël Randrianirina officially assumed leadership of Madagascar on Friday, following a swearing-in ceremony at the High Constitutional Court. Head of the military unit CAPSAT, which sided with anti-government protests in early October, he takes de facto power after the ousting and flight of former president Andry Rajoelina by the National Assembly.

« Today marks a historic turning point, » declared the new president during the ceremony, praising the youth-led Gen Z movement that spearheaded the protests sparked by water and electricity shortages.

Backed by segments of the population, the High Court, and parts of the military, Randrianirina denies any coup d’état. He has pledged a return to constitutional order within 18 to 24 months, promising elections and deep reforms in governance. Although propelled to power by the army, he insists the government will remain civilian-led.

Delegations from the United States, the European Union, Russia, and France were present at the ceremony. France’s foreign minister called for an inclusive transition.

Meanwhile, the opposition, still loyal to Rajoelina, denounced the takeover as illegitimate and supported by « biased » judges. The former president’s whereabouts remain unknown, though reports suggest he is seeking ways to resolve the crisis.

According to the UN, at least 22 people were killed in the unrest preceding the military shift, before CAPSAT publicly refused to suppress demonstrators on October 11, a move that significantly shifted the balance of power.

This marks Madagascar’s third military-led transition since its independence in 1960. Despite its wealth in natural resources, the island nation remains plagued by deep poverty, with this latest upheaval placing it among a growing list of former French colonies experiencing military takeovers in recent years.

The African Union and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) have announced upcoming fact-finding missions, urging the restoration of constitutional order.