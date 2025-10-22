Mali : JNIM imposes veil and gender separation in transportation

The Group to Support Islam and Muslims (JNIM), affiliated with Al-Qaeda, has issued new strict regulations regarding travel in Mali, including the mandatory wearing of the veil for women and gender separation in both public and private transportation. The announcement was made in a video widely shared on social media.

In the recording, one of the group’s spokespeople, Bina Diarra, states: “Men and women must not mix, whether in intercity public transport or in private vehicles. Women must be covered.”

These directives seem to have already been implemented in certain areas. On Monday morning, an AFP correspondent observed that at several bus stations in Bamako, passengers were separated: men at the front, a row left empty, and women at the back. All female passengers were wearing a veil. Additionally, hijab vendors had appeared at these locations.

“We don’t force them, but they know that if they encounter jihadists on the road, it’s better to be veiled,” said a bus driver who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Mali, which has been in the midst of a severe security crisis for more than a decade, is facing growing pressure from jihadist groups like JNIM and the Islamic State in the Sahel. This rising influence comes with an effort to impose a strict interpretation of Sharia law in areas under their control.

In addition to these social restrictions, JNIM is currently conducting a blockade campaign targeting fuel supplies. Since September, attacks have targeted fuel tankers transporting fuel from Senegal and Ivory Coast.

This security instability is compounded by regional tensions, particularly in the north of the country, where accusations of destabilization are also being directed at the Algerian military regime, linked to the situation in the Azawad region.