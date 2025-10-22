Italy : The Night of Burkindi Celebrates Burkinabè Culture and Its Diaspora

The 6th edition of the Night of Burkindi took place on October 18 in Treviso, Italy, organized by the Faso Landa association. The event highlighted the culture of Burkina Faso and paid tribute to its diaspora under the theme: “Promoting and Enhancing Burkinabè Culture Internationally.”

Held under the patronage of Burkina Faso’s Minister of Culture, Pingdwendé Gilbert Ouédraogo, and co-sponsored by several business leaders, the evening brought together traditional leaders, artists, businesspeople, and members of the Burkinabè community in Italy.

The ceremony featured artistic performances, speeches, and the presentation of awards. Among the artists present were Malika la Slamazone, Princesse Fina, Axelle Kidann, and comedian Djo le Rapide, who were joined by Italian artists for a rich cultural exchange.

Jean-Baptiste Boro, president of the association, dedicated a trophy to President Ibrahim Traoré, praising his commitment to the development of Burkina Faso and Africa. He also called on Burkinabè authorities to ease visa procedures, noting that several invitees were unable to attend the event due to administrative issues. He advocated for the opening of a Burkinabè consulate in Italy.

El Hadj Ousmane Gouba encouraged the diaspora to invest more in the national economy, commending the ongoing industrialization efforts. The event’s sponsor, Adja Ramatoulaye Ouédraogo Coulibaly, expressed her readiness to support this initiative sustainably.

Christophe Kourita Lankoandé, delegate of the High Council of Burkinabè in Northern Italy, urged association leaders to support the patriotic projects initiated by President Traoré, including the Patriotic Support Fund and Faso Mêbo.

Finally, a fundraising campaign was organized to assist vulnerable populations in Burkina Faso, further strengthening the solidarity role of the Burkinabè diaspora in Europe.