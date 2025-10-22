Niger : UNICEF donates significant supplies to Maradi region to strengthen health system

On Sunday, the Minister of Health and Public Hygiene, Colonel-Major Doctor Garba Hakimi, received a major donation from UNICEF for the Maradi Regional Health Directorate. This support, valued at over 793 million FCFA, includes three vehicles, 30 solar refrigerators, a generator, 8,240 blood bags, medications, nutritional materials, and motorcycles.

During the ceremony, the minister praised UNICEF’s ongoing commitment to Niger, noting that this donation is part of the Health and Social Development Plan aimed at ensuring access to quality medicines for the population.

“This gesture clearly demonstrates your commitment to working alongside us to improve the health of our citizens,” he said, before assuring that the equipment would be used effectively for the benefit of the most vulnerable populations.

UNICEF’s Representative in Niger, Djanabou Mahondé, emphasized the strategic importance of this donation in strengthening a more resilient, equitable, and accessible health system. She called for the mobilization of community leaders, traditional chiefs, religious leaders, and youth to encourage prenatal care, vaccination, and better child nutrition.

Ms. Mahondé also commended the dedication of healthcare professionals, whom she described as “true heroes,” for their daily commitment despite difficult conditions. This donation not only symbolizes the strong partnership between Niger and UNICEF, but also the shared determination to sustainably improve access to healthcare in the country’s most vulnerable regions.