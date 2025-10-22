Equatorial Guinea : Vice president accuses France of trying to destabilize the country

The Vice President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, has accused France of attempting to destabilize his country, claiming that it supports opposition figures whom he describes as « instigators of hatred. »

In a message posted Monday on the X platform (formerly Twitter), the number two official of the regime reacted strongly to the nomination of Equatorial Guinean activist Alfredo Okenve for the Franco-German Human Rights Prize, announced on Saturday. Exiled in Spain, Okenve is regarded by the Malabo government as a « traitor » to the nation.

« France rewards those who sow division, encouraging them to disrupt peace and act against their own brothers, » the Vice President wrote. He accused Paris of being behind « all attempts to undermine peace in Equatorial Guinea. »

This statement marks a rare diplomatic attack on France, as relations between Malabo and several European capitals have become increasingly tense in recent years, particularly over issues of human rights and governance.