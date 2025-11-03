United States: The Jewish Community calls for the recognition of the Polisario as a Terrorist Organization

The Jewish community in the United States, in Israel, and around the world welcomed on Friday the adoption by the UN Security Council of an unprecedented resolution supporting Morocco’s autonomy plan for its Western Sahara, a territory disputed between Rabat and the terrorists of the Polisario Front, backed by Algeria and Iran.

In New York, U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz praised a new momentum toward peace, reaffirming President Donald Trump’s determination to reach an agreement before the end of the year. France, through its representative Jérôme Bonnafont, also commended this new approach taken by the Council.

The Polisario, for its part, rejected the resolution as “worthless” and reaffirmed “the Sahrawi people’s determination to fight for their independence.”

Our Jewish community strongly condemns the Polisario’s military activities and expresses its unwavering solidarity with Morocco in the face of repeated attacks targeting its southern provinces.

Several members of the community draw parallels between the Polisario and Hamas: two armed movements that, under the guise of political claims, use violence and propaganda to spread terror and destabilize the region.

Given its repeated attacks against Moroccan civilian and military targets, the Polisario must now be considered a terrorist organization. Its methods, belligerent rhetoric, and regional alliances make it a destabilizing actor comparable to other extremist groups operating in the Sahel and the Middle East.

According to the Polisario’s Sahara Press Service (SPS), a propaganda outlet controlled by Algeria’s military regime, units of the Sahrawi People’s Liberation Army have recently targeted Moroccan bases and positions in the El-Mahbes and Amgala sectors, allegedly inflicting heavy human and material losses.

The military statement released by SPS mentions a “war of attrition” being waged against the Moroccan army, confirming the persistence of a total confrontation strategy.

For our community, this posture reflects a dangerous drift. Just as Israel faces Hamas, Morocco is confronting a radical movement that rejects any compromise and exploits a cause to justify violence.

The international recognition of the Polisario as a terrorist organization would mark a decisive step toward peace, stability, and security for the peoples of the Maghreb and the Sahel.