Tunis: Systematic sexual violence and torture against migrants in Tunisia, says Amnesty International

Amnesty International condemned on Thursday, in a report, the « widespread human rights violations » against migrants in Tunisia, including sexual violence and acts of torture. The NGO also accused the European Union of « cynicism » following the signing of a migration deal with the Tunisian government, stating that the agreement contributes to worsening the situation for migrants.

The investigation, conducted from February 2023 to June 2025, is based on testimonies from 120 refugees and migrants, primarily from Guinea and Sudan. According to Amnesty, Tunisia’s migration system now relies on racist practices and widespread human rights violations, particularly targeting Black migrants.

The report cites damning testimonies of sexual violence, beatings, and torture inflicted by the Tunisian National Guard. Several migrants also spoke of attacks by mobs, following hostile remarks made by President Kaïs Saïed in February 2023, when he referred to sub-Saharan migrants as a « threat » to the country’s demographic composition. Amnesty adds that around 20 Black migrants were attacked by mobs in February and March 2023.

The NGO also reports violent behavior by the Tunisian coastguard, accused of deliberately endangering human lives. A testimony from a Cameroonian migrant describes an attack on their boat, which led to the drowning of several passengers, including women and children.

Amnesty further denounces sexual abuse, noting that 14 migrants reported having been raped or witnessing rapes by Tunisian security forces.

The NGO strongly criticizes the European Union for signing, in July 2023, a memorandum of understanding with Tunisia on managing irregular migration without requiring guarantees on human rights. Amnesty accuses the EU of « cynically » supporting an agreement that exposes migrants to violence and puts their lives at risk.