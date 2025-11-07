Burkina Faso: Creation of the medal of honor for volunteers in the defense of the homeland

Captain Ibrahim Traoré, President of Faso, has established a new distinction within the national armed forces: the Medal of Honor for Volunteers in the Defense of the Homeland (VDP). The purpose of this medal is to recognize the exceptional efforts, courage, and commitment of civilians who, alongside the army, fight to preserve the integrity of the nation’s territory, restore peace, and uphold the country’s sovereignty.

According to the decree creating this distinction, the center of the medal features the effigy of Ladji Yoro, a « volunteer hero » who has become a symbol of resilience and sacrifice in the face of terrorist attacks. He embodies the spirit of dedication of the Volunteers for the Defense of the Homeland and serves as an inspiration to those who fight for the nation every day. The medal is awarded either in the normal course, as an exceptional honor, or posthumously, and may be accompanied by the “Bravery” clasp for those who have performed acts of extraordinary courage.

Recipients of the medal also receive a 10% increase in their operational bonus. However, no tax or chancery fee is required for this honor. Nomination proposals are reviewed by the Medal Council, which decides on the award’s distribution.

This medal, which has a single grade, may also be awarded to individuals or organizations that have made significant contributions to the training and strengthening of the Volunteers for the Defense of the Homeland Brigade (BVDP) or have facilitated the successful execution of its missions. The distinction is thus open to both individuals and organizations that support the defense and security forces.

Captain Ibrahim Traoré, who has made the restoration of territorial integrity a top priority, has repeatedly praised the commitment of the VDPs, who demonstrate exceptional courage in defending the country. In fact, in January 2024, the president had already improved the living conditions of the VDPs by increasing their disability bonuses and salaries, further demonstrating his ongoing support for these dedicated men and women.