Somalia: New attack on oil tanker raises fears of piracy resurgence

A Thursday attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Somalia has reignited concerns over the resurgence of piracy in the region, following several similar incidents in recent months. The Hellas Aphrodite, en route from Sikka (India) to Durban (South Africa), was attacked approximately 1,000 km off Somalia’s coast. Fortunately, all 24 crew members are safe, according to the ship’s operator, Latsco Marine Management, which has remained in contact with the crew but did not disclose further details for security reasons.

According to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the attack was carried out by a small boat that fired light weapons and rocket launchers before the assailants boarded the tanker. The EU Naval Force confirmed the act of piracy and stated it was ready to intervene. This attack is part of a worrying series of incidents, including a failed boarding attempt on the MV Stolt Sagaland just three days earlier, thwarted by a private security team’s intervention.

Fears of a resurgence of Somali piracy, similar to the period between 2005 and 2012, are growing. In 2024, pirates hijacked the bulk carrier MV Ruen, and in 2017, they seized the tanker Aris 13, an act that had not been seen since 2012. International naval forces have declared the threat level “critical,” with the risk of an attack on the east coast of Somalia estimated at over 95%.

Pirates appear to be better equipped, using fishing boats as « motherships » to launch high-seas attacks. A pirate group, likely behind these recent incidents, is said to have hijacked a Somali dhow in late October to enhance its capabilities.

Somali piracy, which had greatly diminished due to international military efforts, now seems to be regaining momentum. The ransoms pirates demand can reach millions of dollars, making it a lucrative incentive in a region plagued by poverty. The situation remains concerning, even though merchant vessels are now better prepared and more vigilant in the face of these threats.