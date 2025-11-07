France is engaged in an « exigent dialogue » with Algerian authorities to secure the release of Franco-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal and French journalist Christophe Gleizes, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated on Thursday.

Boualem Sansal was arrested nearly a year ago in Algiers and sentenced to five years in prison for « undermining national unity. » Meanwhile, Christophe Gleizes was sentenced to seven years in prison for « glorifying terrorism » in the first instance and is scheduled to appear in court for his appeal on December 3.

Tense diplomatic relations between Paris and Algiers have so far failed to lead to an agreement on their release. « In a demanding dialogue aimed at defending our interests, we must achieve concrete results, starting with the release of our two nationals, Boualem Sansal and Christophe Gleizes, » Jean-Noël Barrot said on France Info.

The minister also emphasized that this dialogue should help to restart security cooperation between the two countries, noting that southern Algeria is one of the most active hotspots for Islamist terrorism and armed groups, including the Group for Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM), which is affiliated with Al-Qaeda.

Additionally, France aims to restore migration cooperation to facilitate the expulsion of Algerian nationals living illegally in France.

Regarding the 1968 Franco-Algerian agreement, which grants a preferential migration regime to Algerians, Jean-Noël Barrot expressed support for renegotiating the deal, but emphasized that any changes should be made « in respect of the sovereignty of both countries. »