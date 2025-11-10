Nigeria: 200 dead in clashes between jihadist factions for control of Lake Chad

Violent clashes between rival jihadist factions Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP) have resulted in approximately 200 deaths in northeastern Nigeria, according to multiple sources, including intelligence services, a militia member, and a former Boko Haram member.

The fighting broke out on Sunday in Dogon Chiku, a location on the shores of Lake Chad, an area already plagued by chronic instability. According to Babakura Kolo, a member of an anti-jihadist militia supporting the Nigerian military, « around 200 ISWAP fighters were killed in the clashes. »

A former Boko Haram jihadist, now disengaged from violence but still in contact with active group members, confirmed the death toll, adding that several ISWAP weapons were seized. He also mentioned that Boko Haram lost four of its fighters during the clashes. The former jihadist, identified as Saddiku, lives in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, and is well-informed about jihadist dynamics in the region.

Nigerian intelligence services, closely monitoring the situation, estimated that the fighting resulted in « more than 150 deaths. » A source close to local authorities told AFP that the clashes were « good news » for security forces, suggesting that they weakened both rival jihadist groups.

The tensions between Boko Haram and ISWAP stem from deep ideological differences, especially since the two factions split in 2016. Since then, they have regularly clashed over control of territory around Lake Chad, a strategically important and resource-rich area. These battles intensify the cycle of violence in the region, where the struggle for power and territory remains a major issue for the terrorist groups.