Burkina Faso: Dr. Elie Koumbem celebrates over half a century of ministry and married life

Dr. Elie Koumbem and his wife celebrated Saturday, during a special service, their 53 years of pastoral ministry and 51 years of marriage. The ceremony, marked by sermons, prayers, testimonies, and musical performances, was one of the highlights of this double jubilee, as reported by the Burkina Faso Information Agency.

« By commemorating these two anniversaries, I wanted to express our deep gratitude to God, as well as to all those who have accompanied us, supported us, and shown us their friendship, » Dr. Koumbem said. According to him, after more than half a century of shared life and service to the Church, it was essential to take a moment to thank God for the many blessings received.

The pastor, who spoke during the celebration in Ouagadougou, is the senior leader of the *Temple Évangélique Grâce et Victoire*. « Fifty-one years of marriage is a whole life shared, made up of bright springs, scorching summers, and harsh winters, but always lived under God’s grace, » he emphasized.

During the service, family, friends, and congregants testified to the strength and unity of the Koumbem couple, deeply rooted in faith. « My father is a man who disciplines with kindness. He taught us to trust in God. We’ve been through challenges, but up to this day, the Lord has supported us, » said Bruno Koumbem, their eldest son.

For Dr. Etienne Zongo, president of the General Council of the Assemblies of God of Burkina Faso, this commemoration marks « a long journey. » « They have benefited from God’s grace and His kind hand in their ministry. This is worth celebrating, and I deeply rejoice in it, » he praised.

Reverend Dr. Jacques Delwendé Comparé, president of the Bogodogo Regional Council, also paid tribute to Pastor Koumbem’s journey. « God has been by Dr. Koumbem’s side, and he has committed himself to total obedience to Jesus Christ. His faithfulness has led him to where he is today, and we are witnesses of it, coming from all regions of the country, » he stated.

Dr. Elie Koumbem has held several leadership roles within the Central Church of the Assemblies of God and has distinguished himself through a rich and varied professional career.