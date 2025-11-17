Niger: President Abdourahamane Tiani chairs a session of the Regional Security Council

The President of the Republic and Head of State, Army General Abdourahamane Tiani, chaired an important meeting of the Regional Security Council of the Zinder region on Sunday, November 16, 2025. This strategic session is part of efforts to strengthen the protection of member countries of the Sahel States Alliance (AES) against the persistent threats posed by terrorist groups claiming to represent Islam.

Around the table were notably the Minister of State and Minister of National Defense, Army General Salifou Modi, as well as the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Moussa Salaou Barmou. Brigadier General Ibro Amadou Bacharou, the President’s personal Chief of Staff, also participated in the discussions.

Also present were the Director General of the National Police, Commissioner General Assahaba Ebankawel, the Deputy Chief of Staff of the President, Salim Mahamadou Gado, the High Commander of the Gendarmerie, Colonel-Major Kimba Tahirou, and the Governor of Zinder, Colonel Massalatchi Mahaman Sani. All regional leaders of the Defense and Security Forces (FDS) took part in this high-level meeting, which focused on strengthening security coordination in the region.

According to our sources, during the exchanges and directives issued by President Abdourahamane Tiani, the participants reviewed the evolving security situation at the borders and the operational challenges faced by units deployed on the ground. The discussions also highlighted the need to intensify joint operations within the AES framework and improve intelligence sharing in order to more effectively counter the expansion of jihadist terrorist cells active in the sub-region, which are militarily and financially supported by the Algerian military regime.