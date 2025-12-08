Benin: Army foils coup attempt, ECOWAS threatens intervention

The Beninese government announced on Sunday that it had thwarted a coup attempt launched at dawn by a group of soldiers. In a brief statement aired on national television, the Minister of the Interior, Alassane Seidou, revealed that a « small group of soldiers » had staged a mutiny on the night of December 7, 2025, with the goal of « destabilizing the state and its institutions. »

According to Seidou, the Beninese Armed Forces, which remained « republican and loyal to their oath, » quickly responded, neutralizing the attempt and restoring control. Gunshots were heard early in the morning near President Patrice Talon’s residence, located in the heart of Cotonou, before the situation escalated a few hours later.

The mutineers briefly took control of the national television station, where they announced the suspension of the Constitution, the removal of President Patrice Talon, the dissolution of the institutions, and the closure of the borders. They declared the establishment of a transition led by a « Military Committee for Refoundation » (CMR), under the leadership of Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri.

The national television station was retaken, and about a dozen soldiers involved in the attempt were arrested, according to several security sources. The coup plotters were unable to reach the president’s residence or penetrate the presidential palace. A military source confirmed on Sunday morning that the situation was « completely under control. »

In a statement, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) « strongly » condemned this « unconstitutional action, » reaffirming its support for the Beninese government. The regional organization also threatened to deploy its standby force « to defend the Constitution and the territorial integrity of Benin » if the situation required it. The African Union also unreservedly condemned the coup attempt, calling on all parties to immediately cease any illegal actions.

Several observers have speculated that the coup attempt was planned by a North African country, and an investigation is currently underway.