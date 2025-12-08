Sudan: Washington condemns drone attack on UN Food Convoy in escalating conflict

The United States raised its voice on Saturday following a new attack targeting humanitarian aid in Sudan, where the war between General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former ally-turned-rival, General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo « Hemedti », continues to devastate Darfur.

In a message posted on the X platform, Massad Boulos, senior advisor at the U.S. State Department for Arab and African Affairs, condemned the « drone attack » that struck a World Food Programme (WFP) truck. The vehicle was carrying food for displaced families fleeing « atrocities and famine » in the region.

Boulos pointed out that this was the sixth attack on WFP convoys this year, highlighting the ongoing deterioration of security as the two warring factions, the Sudanese army led by al-Burhan and Hemedti’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), use access to food as a weapon of war.

« Humanitarian personnel and their assets should never be targets », he stressed, urging the belligerents to end hostilities and ensure safe passage for international aid.

According to WFP, the attack occurred on Thursday near Hamra El Sheikh in North Darfur. The targeted truck was part of a convoy of 39 vehicles delivering food to Tawilah, where thousands of people have been flocking in search of food and protection. The explosion destroyed the cabin and seriously injured the driver, prompting the UN agency to call for an independent investigation.

The conflict between General al-Burhan’s forces and Hemedti’s RSF, which began in April 2023, has already claimed thousands of lives and caused one of the largest displacements of people in the world. It has plunged entire regions of Sudan into chaos, hunger, and complete insecurity.