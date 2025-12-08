Algeria: President Abdelmadjid Tebboune under guardianship, real power in the hands of general Said Chengriha and Boualem Boualem (Experts)

Officially, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune continues to appear at ceremonial events and sign decrees transmitted by the Presidency.

Unofficially, however, numerous internal sources claim that the head of state is now under a form of political guardianship imposed by two strongmen: General Saïd Chengriha, the Commander of the Armed Forces, and Boualem Boualem, the director of the presidential office and the unofficial overseer of security services and kompromat.

According to several witnesses, President Tebboune has seen his movements limited over the months, with his schedule strictly filtered by the Boualem-Chengriha duo. « For nearly a year, nothing enters or leaves without the approval of these two men », a civil servant from El Mouradia confides. « The president no longer has access to confidential reports on internal and external matters ».

General Chengriha, known for his loyalty to the military institution rather than to political leaders, is described as the true arbiter of Algeria’s strategic decisions. His influence has grown following the security crisis when several regions in the South of the country slipped beyond government control.

« It was at that moment that the shift occurred », explains a Western diplomatic source. « Chengriha imposed a parallel security architecture, giving the military oversight over all dossiers, including economic ones. » Abdelmadjid Tebboune had signed a presidential decree, Decree No. 24-218 of June 27, 2024, allowing military leaders to hold positions at the head of public and civilian administrations.

Alongside him, Boualem Boualem tightly controls the presidential office. Little known to the public but feared within the administration, he manages the coordination between domestic intelligence and special units. Several observers see him as the architect of the control system that is gradually isolating President Tebboune.

For the past six months, the president’s public appearances have been limited to official ceremonies. Press conferences have been canceled, speeches are pre-recorded, and bilateral meetings are always attended by Boualem or a military intelligence officer.

Persisting rumors even suggest a near-surveillance residency within the presidential palace, where only carefully selected visitors are allowed. Some foreign diplomats are said to have been denied access to the president for more than a year.

« Algeria is experiencing a profound institutional imbalance », analyzes a Western political scientist from the Middle East. « When an elected president is reduced to a ceremonial role and power becomes opaque and militarized, internal tensions inevitably boil over sooner or later. »