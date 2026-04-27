Somaliland : Israel strengthens ties by appointing its first ambassador

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially announced on Sunday the appointment of Michael Lotem as Israel’s first ambassador to Somaliland. The move comes four months after the Jewish state formally recognized the territory.

In a statement, Israeli diplomacy said the decision follows the establishment of bilateral relations in December 2025, as well as what was described as a historic visit by Foreign Minister Gideon Saar to Somaliland in January.

Michael Lotem, who currently serves as Israel’s roaming economic ambassador for Africa, has been assigned a strategic diplomatic role in a region still seeking international recognition.

On December 26, 2025, Israel marked a turning point by becoming the first country to recognize Somaliland as an “independent and sovereign state,” more than three decades after its secession from Somalia in 1991. Two months later, Israeli authorities announced plans to establish a diplomatic mission there.

For its part, Mohamed Hagi received Israeli government approval as early as February 2026 to officially represent Somaliland.

Located in a strategic area of the Gulf of Aden, Somaliland has its own institutions, including a currency, passport, and armed forces. However, it continues to struggle for international recognition, amid tensions with Somalia and concerns over encouraging separatist movements elsewhere in Africa.

Gideon Saar’s visit had sparked a strong reaction from Mogadishu, which denounced it as an “unauthorized incursion” into its territory.

Meanwhile, according to sources based in Tel Aviv, Ferhat Mehenni, president of the Kabylia government, is said to have been contacted by an Israeli diplomatic adviser regarding a possible working visit to Israel.