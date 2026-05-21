Morocco hosts Francophone ministerial Conference on Peacekeeping

The second Ministerial Conference on Peacekeeping in Francophone Environments opened on Wednesday in Rabat under the co-chairmanship of Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot. The meeting has brought together 26 ministers and 63 delegations from various regions around the world.

According to the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the conference marks the launch of a high-level segment dedicated to strengthening peacekeeping operations within the Francophone sphere, with particular attention given to security challenges across Africa.

In a recorded address, UN Secretary-General António Guterres praised the initiative led by Morocco and France. He recalled that peacekeeping operations remain one of the most visible missions of the United Nations at a time when the world is experiencing the highest level of conflicts since 1945.

The UN chief also stressed that peacekeeping missions continue to be among the most effective and cost-efficient tools for maintaining international stability. However, he emphasized the need for sustained political support, adequate resources, and stronger cooperation among member states to ensure their effectiveness on the ground.

António Guterres also referred to the “UN80” initiative, a reform aimed at adapting peace operations to current realities and bringing them closer to local populations. He noted that UN peacekeepers have been operating for nearly eight decades in highly unstable environments to protect civilians and support political processes.

Finally, Moroccan diplomacy considers the conference an opportunity to strengthen Francophone cooperation in the fields of security and peacekeeping, particularly in Africa, where understanding local and cultural realities remains essential to the success of international missions.