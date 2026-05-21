New Delhi: India and the African Union postpone summit due to Ebola outbreak

The India-Africa Forum Summit, initially scheduled to take place in New Delhi from May 28 to 31, has been postponed because of the spread of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The decision was jointly taken by India and the African Union amid growing health concerns affecting several countries across the continent.

In a statement, India’s Ministry of External Affairs explained that the current health situation in Africa made it preferable to hold the summit at a later date. New Delhi also reaffirmed its willingness to support the initiatives of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in efforts to contain the outbreak.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Ebola-related risk is considered high for Central Africa, although it remains limited on a global scale. The UN agency believes the virus had likely been circulating for several months before being detected. The outbreak is believed to have already caused 139 deaths among nearly 600 suspected cases.

Ebola is a severe viral disease that causes hemorrhagic fever and is often fatal. Although it is less contagious than illnesses such as Covid-19 or measles, the virus has claimed more than 15,000 lives in Africa over the past fifty years.

In response to this new outbreak, the 17th recorded in the DRC, the WHO declared an international public health emergency. The affected provinces, located in the eastern part of the country, are particularly difficult to access and are frequently affected by armed group violence, further complicating health response operations.

Meanwhile, Delhi International Airport issued a health advisory for travelers arriving from the DRC as well as neighboring countries, including Uganda and South Sudan.

Indian authorities also emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation in public health in order to improve prevention and response capacities to health crises across Africa. The new dates for the summit are expected to be announced soon.