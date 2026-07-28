Africa: Trade with China reaches a historic high

Trade between China and African countries reached an unprecedented level in the first half of 2026, totaling 1.41 trillion yuan (US$196.6 billion), according to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Beijing attributed this record performance to its policy of granting zero-tariff access to African countries that maintain diplomatic relations with China.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the figure marked the highest trade volume ever recorded during the first six months of a year. He also expressed confidence that this momentum would continue, predicting further growth in China-Africa trade by the end of 2026.

Chinese authorities noted that capital goods and intermediate products account for nearly three-quarters of China’s exports to Africa. According to Beijing, these exports are helping to strengthen the continent’s industrial capacity and modernize its agricultural sector, rather than simply meeting consumer demand.

Responding to criticism over a possible trade imbalance, Lin Jian dismissed such claims, describing them as attempts to undermine the economic partnership between China and African countries.

Against a backdrop of growing geopolitical tensions, regional conflicts, and rising protectionism, Beijing reaffirmed its commitment to greater economic openness. Chinese authorities said they intend to further facilitate bilateral trade, expand access to the Chinese market for African products, and deepen economic cooperation with the continent.

China maintains that removing tariff barriers is a key driver for strengthening bilateral trade, supporting Africa’s industrialization and agricultural development, and reinforcing what it describes as a strategic partnership based on a « China-Africa community with a shared future. »