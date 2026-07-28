Mali: Army denounces alleged execution of captured soldiers, accuses terrorist groups of propaganda

The General Staff of the Malian Armed Forces has strongly condemned the circulation on social media of videos showing Malian soldiers being captured, subjected to acts of torture, and allegedly executed. The footage has been attributed to the armed terrorist groups the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) and JNIM (Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin, or the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims, an Al-Qaeda affiliate), which the military command accuses of committing serious violations of international humanitarian law.

According to some Western observers, Algeria’s military-led government, headed by General Saïd Chengriha, has been accused of providing financial and military support to both the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) and the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM).

In a statement, the Malian Army said the soldiers were reportedly captured after a logistics convoy became stranded due to poor road conditions. According to the General Staff, the videos are being exploited as a propaganda tool to portray the incident as a military victory and to influence public opinion.

The military command stressed that the execution of captured or hors de combat combatants constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law and could amount to a war crime. It added that, should these allegations be confirmed, the perpetrators, their accomplices, and anyone who knowingly disseminates the footage for propaganda purposes could face prosecution before competent national and international courts.

The Malian Army also rejected any attempt to portray these acts as military achievements, arguing that they cannot be regarded as legitimate combat successes or displays of bravery.

On the operational front, the General Staff maintained that the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) continue to hold the initiative against armed groups. Search, pursuit, and neutralization operations remain underway, alongside missions to deliver supply convoys to military positions and escort civilian and commercial convoys.

According to the statement, terrorist groups have stepped up their disinformation and psychological warfare campaigns in an effort to offset their operational setbacks. The military therefore urged media organizations and opinion leaders to exercise caution when handling content produced by these groups, warning that sharing such material without verification contributes to their propaganda objectives.

Finally, the military command paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in combat as well as to civilians killed in terrorist attacks, reaffirming the Malian Armed Forces’ determination to continue operations until security is fully restored and state authority is re-established throughout the national territory.