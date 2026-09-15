Mali : Algerian Prime Minister visits Bamako amid security crisis

Algerian Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb arrived in Bamako on Monday morning for a working and friendship visit, as part of efforts to revive relations between Algeria and Mali.

The Algerian head of government landed at around 8:55 a.m. at President Modibo Keïta-Sénou International Airport, where he was welcomed by his Malian counterpart, General Abdoulaye Maïga.

According to the official program, Sifi Ghrieb is due to continue his visit at the Prime Minister’s Office, where another meeting with Abdoulaye Maïga is scheduled. It will be followed by an expanded working session involving the Algerian and Malian delegations, focusing in particular on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The Algerian prime minister is also expected to be received by Mali’s Transitional President, General Assimi Goïta, at the Koulouba Palace. A statement is expected following the meeting.

The visit comes as Bamako and Algiers seek to restore their relations after a prolonged period of tensions. The two countries announced in July that they would resume diplomatic relations, following a 15-month crisis that had notably led to the recall of ambassadors and the closure of Malian airspace to Algerian aircraft.

The crisis between Algiers and Bamako had particularly intensified over the issue of Azawad. Malian authorities accused Algeria of providing a rear base for Azawadi separatists and of offering military and financial support to rebel and terrorist groups affiliated with JNIM, operating in northern and central Mali.

The destruction of a Malian drone by the Algerian army near the border accelerated the diplomatic escalation and ultimately led to the breakdown of relations between the two countries.