Niger : Tiani reshuffles military high command after mutiny

Two weeks after a mutiny shook the Nigerien authorities, General Abdourahamane Tiani has made a major change at the top of the armed forces. The junta leader has appointed Brigadier General Mamane Sani Kiaou as the new Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.

The decision was announced Friday evening on state television. A decree signed on September 11, 2026, officially confirms General Kiaou’s appointment. He had previously served as head of the Army.

He succeeds General Moussa Salaou Barmou, whose departure was not explained by the authorities. Both officers were appointed to their respective positions following the July 2023 coup that overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum.

The new commander of Niger’s armed forces has extensive experience in military operations. He notably led campaigns against jihadist groups in the Tillabéri region in the west of the country, as well as in Diffa in the southeast.

His career, however, has not been limited to military operations. General Kiaou also took part in talks that led to the withdrawal of French and US forces from Niger following the 2023 coup.

According to state media, he recently toured several military garrisons across the country in an effort to strengthen cohesion among the armed forces. This mission has taken on particular importance following tensions that emerged within the military in recent weeks.

The reshuffle comes after an attempted mutiny that took place during the night of August 28-29. Nigerien authorities said they had managed to contain the movement with the support of their Russian partner.

The clashes affected several strategic sites in Niamey, including areas around the presidential palace, the international airport and a military base.

Following the events, Nigerien authorities accused France of playing a role in the attempted destabilization. Paris firmly rejected the allegations.

Since the overthrow of Mohamed Bazoum in July 2023, General Tiani has ruled Niger with the backing of the military junta. The new authorities have gradually distanced themselves from Western partners, particularly France and the United States, while strengthening their ties with Moscow.

The appointment of General Mamane Sani Kiaou therefore appears to mark a new stage in the reorganization of Niger’s military apparatus. It comes as the regime seeks to consolidate its control, preserve the unity of the armed forces and confront a security environment still marked by the jihadist threat.