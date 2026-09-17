Algeria, in the hands of the security apparatus, is multiplying diplomatic tensions on several fronts: Europe, the Sahel, North Africa and the Arab countries of the Gulf.

Some observers, even within the diplomatic world, go so far as to describe Algerian attitudes as “institutionalized derailment,” reflecting an out-of-touch elite whose behavior comes so close to the realm of psychiatry that it reveals a disconnect from the current geopolitical reality.

A diplomacy of aggression, a symptom of state paranoia

The Algerian authorities, dominated by an opaque military-political caste, are driven by an unhealthy strategy of international conspiracy.

Repeated attacks against the United Arab Emirates, accused in turn of destabilizing Algeria, Libya and Sudan, orchestrating media campaigns or “supporting” Israel, are part of a persecution complex that goes far beyond conventional diplomatic issues.

Central figures of the regime, drawn from the intelligence services or the military, depending on their moods, see every bilateral relationship between the Arab Gulf countries and the West as a direct threat.

Any regional initiative that does not go through Algiers is automatically demonized and accompanied by irrational rhetoric.

The Emirates, scapegoat of a regime consumed by psychosis

Why target the Emirates? The UAE today embody what the Algiers regime rejects: an agile, economically open state, pragmatic diplomatically, and one that openly embraces its alliances. This stance directly clashes with a state frozen in the rhetoric of the 1970s, where its current sovereignty is conflated with institutional disorder.

The Algerian military authorities prefer to designate external enemies, inventing them if necessary.

The United Arab Emirates thus become a convenient bogeyman to fuel fear, rally a disillusioned public, and justify maintaining an oversized security apparatus.

The official discourse, echoed by media outlets close to the military regime, accuses the Emirates of interference, manipulation and collusion with hostile powers.

An all-out anti-foreign frenzy

Algeria has successively attacked France, Spain, the United States over the Abraham Accords, Morocco, the European Union, Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali and others, often through inflammatory rhetoric, diplomatic breaks and economic threats. This policy of permanent tension resembles less a strategic line than a survival reflex born of a political hallucination.

Experts observe a total militarization of foreign policy, in which serving or retired generals, without genuine diplomatic training, dictate the line to be followed, often on the basis of intuitions or internal analyses disconnected from reality.

According to psycho-sociology analysts, the policies of General Saïd Chengriha and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who lead an unpredictable regime, often inconsistent in its positions, reflect a pathological outlook.

(News article 8 mai 2025)