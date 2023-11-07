Guinea : Nine Killed in Operation to Extract Dictator Moussa Dadis Camara from Conakry Central Prison

The provisional death toll from the attack on Conakry Central Prison to facilitate the escape of former dictator Moussa Dadis Camara and three co-detainees is reported to be at least nine dead and six seriously injured, according to the prosecutor general.

The assault on Conakry Central Prison was carried out in the night from Friday to Saturday by armed men, according to judicial sources.

According to information from the prosecutor general, Yamoussa Conté, nine bodies have been identified at the Conakry morgue following armed clashes between the assailants and security forces. The injured individuals have been admitted to the Donka National Hospital for medical treatment.

In addition to this preliminary toll, Magistrate Yamoussa Conté stated that several vehicles, firearms, and grenades were seized in connection with acts of assassination and complicity. He also mentioned giving instructions to the military prosecutor to launch further investigations to determine the responsibilities of all parties involved.

The prosecutor general emphasized that legal actions would be initiated against the former president, Captain Moussa Dadis Camara, Colonel Blaise Gomou, Colonel Moussa Tiégboro Camara, and Colonel Claude Pivi, who is still on the run, for charges related to the murder of defense and security forces while performing their official duties, involuntary manslaughter, dereliction of duty, violation of orders, and complicity.

Moussa Dadis Camara and ten military and government officials have been facing legal proceedings since September 2022 for murder, torture, rape, and other abductions during the tragic events of September 28, 2009, and the subsequent days by security forces at a stadium in the suburbs of Conakry, where tens of thousands of opposition supporters had gathered.

According to a UN-mandated inquiry commission report, the toll includes at least 156 deaths, hundreds of injuries, and over 109 cases of rape against women.