Mali : Artisanal Mine Explosion Leaves 3 Dead and 16 Injured

A preliminary report indicates that at least three people were killed, and 16 others, including four severely, were injured in an explosion of an artisanal mine in central Mali, according to a statement from the Malian army published on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday when a public transport vehicle drove over an artisanal mine between Diallassagou and Tori, as stated in the release.

In another statement issued on Saturday, the Malian army reported that on Friday evening they had detected « several terrorist operations in preparation in the vacated MINUSMA camp in Kidal, » in the northern part of the country. The army added, « All targets were neutralized during nighttime aerial surveillance, » without providing a detailed assessment, while urging the population to remain vigilant.

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) is in the process of withdrawing from the country, and on Friday, a convoy of peacekeepers was targeted by an improvised explosive device, marking the fourth incident in a week, according to a UN spokesperson.

On Tuesday, MINUSMA peacekeepers had left their camp in Kidal, heading towards Gao, located approximately 350 kilometers to the north. On Friday, the convoy was hit by a new improvised explosive device, injuring seven peacekeepers who are currently being evacuated for medical treatment, said Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General.

Mali has been facing a multidimensional crisis since 2012, currently characterized by an expansion of terrorism and security, political, economic, and humanitarian challenges, following the withdrawal of French armed forces from Operation Barkhane.

Operation Barkhane is a military operation conducted by French special forces in the Sahel region of West Africa. Launched in August 2014, it aimed to combat terrorist groups and jihadist movements operating in the region, particularly in Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, and Chad.