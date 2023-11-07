Sahara : Polisario Claims Responsibility for Attacks on Es Semara City

The Polisario has carried out a terrorist attack on the city of Smara, located in southern Morocco. Multiple points were targeted, as stated in a statement released by the Polisario organization.

According to the same statement, the Polisario has admitted to targeting Moroccan army positions in Es Semara, the airport, and ammunition depots on the outskirts of Smara. War bulletin No. 901, dated Sunday, October 29, also reported attacks on several bases in Mahbas and Smara.

During the night of Saturday, October 28, to Sunday, October 29, the city of Smara was rocked by four explosions, resulting in one confirmed fatality and three seriously injured individuals who were evacuated to the Ben Mehdi Hospital in Laâyoune. According to information from foreign military sources, the explosions were allegedly caused by explosive charges from Iranian kamikaze drones, rather than artillery shells.

Military equipment of Iranian origin, funded by the Algerian government, including drones, was reportedly delivered to a military base located approximately thirty kilometers from Tindouf in Algeria, for the benefit of the Polisario terrorist group, according to a leaked report from an Algerian military source.

The transportation of this arsenal was carried out by mercenaries from the Lebanese Hezbollah and Iran, taking advantage of the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Sahel and the Horn of Africa, both facing a severe food crisis resulting from drought and the conflict in Ukraine.