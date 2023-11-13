Burkina Faso: Terrorists Eliminated After Issuing Ultimatum to Residents of Nango and Yarcé

In the Yatenga region, near Ouahigouya, terrorists issued an ultimatum last Saturday, giving the residents of the villages of Nango and Yarcé 72 hours to evacuate. A few hours later, a perfectly executed operation by the air force eliminated the threat.

Initially located near Tangari, east of Gomboro, the terrorists and their base were attacked by fighter jets and combat helicopters. According to sources, operations are ongoing in the region.