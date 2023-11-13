Mali: Significant Progress in the Fight Against Terrorism, According to the Army

The Malian army declared on Sunday that it has made « very significant progress » in its fight against terrorism in the Kidal region, in the north of the country.

In a statement posted on social media, the army indicated that the strategic operation of the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa), recently launched to restore territorial integrity and eradicate terrorist armed groups in Kidal, has achieved notable progress.

The coordination of ground and air forces of the FAMa reportedly completely dispersed the positions of terrorist armed groups, forcing survivors to seek refuge in the surrounding hills.

The statement emphasizes that FAMa operations will continue with sustained determination to flush out terrorists from their last strongholds. The army urges the population to remain calm, stating that operations will persist until complete restoration of security in the city of Kidal and its surroundings.

Intense heavy weapon clashes were reported on Saturday near Kidal between the FAMa and rebels. The Mali Armed Forces’ general staff announced that the FAMa broke the defensive line of terrorist armed groups near Kidal during their strategic movement toward the city.

On the other hand, the Information and Communication Cell of Military Affairs of the High Council for the Unity of Azawad (HCUA) reported that the Azawadian National Army pushed back the Malian army and the Wagner militia to the west of Kidal with significant losses.

The Permanent Strategic Framework for Peace, Security, and Development (CSP-PSD), comprising the main armed groups in northern Mali, cut the phone lines of two networks in Kidal in response to the strategic movement of the Malian army toward the city.

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) left the city of Kidal on October 31. So far, at least 6,754 of its personnel have left Mali, in accordance with its withdrawal by December 31, 2023.