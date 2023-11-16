Major International Conference on Public Health in Africa Set to Welcome Over 5,000 Participants

The International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA-2023), scheduled from November 27 to 30 in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, is expected to host over 5,000 participants from Africa and beyond, according to information from the Deputy Minister of Health, Jack Mwiimbu.

This significant gathering in the field of health will bring together researchers, policymakers, and health officials to discuss challenges and opportunities in the sector. Organized by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC-Africa) under the theme « Breaking Barriers: Repositioning Africa in the Global Health Architecture, » CPHIA-2023 provides a unique opportunity to share experiences among participating countries and develop effective strategies to prevent and address health threats in Africa.

Jack Mwiimbu emphasized the importance of collective action by African countries in the face of persistent health challenges. He also highlighted the urgent need to revitalize the local pharmaceutical sector during the conference, encouraging innovation and research for treatments for endemic infectious diseases in Africa.

This annual conference serves as a vital platform for professionals and decision-makers in the pharmaceutical sector, allowing them to reflect on the state of public health in Africa, share best practices, and work towards improving the health and well-being of populations. It also aims to strengthen the resilience of health systems as a catalyst for sustainable progress against existing and emerging health threats.