Eight individuals linked to Hamas have been arrested in separate operations in Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands. They are suspected of being involved in the preparation of terrorist attacks.

On December 14, three individuals were arrested in Germany: Abdelhamid Al A. and Ibrahim El-R, both Lebanese nationals, and Mohammed B, an Egyptian national, were apprehended in Berlin by federal police. A fourth suspect, Nazih R, a Dutch national, was arrested in Rotterdam under a European arrest warrant.

According to the German federal prosecutor’s office, Abdelhamid Al A. was tasked by Hamas leaders based in Lebanon to locate an underground weapons depot in Europe that the organization had concealed in the past. These weapons were intended to be transferred to Berlin for potential attacks against Jewish institutions in Europe.

In addition to these arrests, four other individuals linked to the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, have been arrested, one in Denmark and another in the Netherlands, for preparing a terrorist attack, according to Danish police and intelligence services . Danish authorities mention « connections with foreign countries, » and the investigation is ongoing.

According to various sources, several leaders and officials of Hamas, including Ismail Haniyeh, have left Qatar and Lebanon to seek refuge in Algeria, a country with close ties to terrorist groups.

This significant operation highlights the presence of Hamas in Europe, known for its anti-Western and anti-American positions due to Washington’s support for Israel.

Despite the designation of Hamas as a terrorist organization for its anti-Western doctrine by the United States, the EU, Israel, and other countries, Hamas continues to thrive economically and financially on the African continent through its connections with the Lebanese Hezbollah and the Polisario, supported by Iran and Algeria.

Western intelligence services express concerns, especially for Sahel countries, which are targets of a less visible presence compared to other regions where terrorist militias are officially and militarily deployed, particularly after the withdrawal of French Special Forces engaged in Operation Barkhane.

Iran, with instructors and militants in Algerian military bases, exerts substantial influence in Africa, raising regional and international concerns and adding a new dimension to geopolitical challenges.

In this complex context, continuous vigilance and close cooperation between African nations and the international community are necessary to address these emerging security challenges, which pose a threat to Africa and Europe.