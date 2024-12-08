Algeria: Freezing of assets of generals and civilian elites abroad

The freezing of assets, estimated to be worth several billion dollars, belonging to both active and retired Algerian military generals and elites, is intended to exert pressure on Algeria’s authoritarian and military regime. This measure aims to combat the financing of terrorism and to preserve peace and security, a key priority for international organizations such as the UN, according to UN and European sources.

In addition to targeting political leaders, this process also involves their families and international business networks, in order to limit resources used for financing terrorist activities or violating human rights.

The Algerian regime, led for several decades by a military hierarchy and corrupt political elites, has faced increasing criticism regarding its ties to terrorist groups in the Sahel region and beyond. According to Western reports, the military government maintains direct or ambiguous links with terrorist groups supporting organizations such as Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iran’s militias in Syria and Iraq.

These accusations are supported by multiple intelligence services concerning ties with organizations like Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) or the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (EIGS), as well as other groups operating in Algeria’s border regions with Mali, Libya, Niger, and even Burkina Faso. Observers believe these groups benefit from complicity or indifference from the Algerian authorities, particularly due to geopolitical, economic, and internal considerations.

Additionally, members of the military hierarchy, seen as the true holders of power in Algeria, are accused of exploiting regional chaos to maintain their influence and secure their strategic control.

The asset freeze, whether imposed by UN sanctions or by countries such as the United States and the European Union, will target bank accounts, real estate, and investments held by Algerian officials and their families abroad, particularly in France, Spain, Asia, and other Arab countries.

The families of generals, ministers, and other elites linked to the regime often play a key role in exploiting legal loopholes, investing in sectors and controlling businesses abroad.

According to analysts, international sanctions face challenges due to the complexity of the Algerian elites’ transnational financial networks. These networks are often opaque and make use of countries with weak financial regulations to conceal assets and transfer funds.