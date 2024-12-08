According to Western analysts, this unassigned budget of 13%, which is not controlled by the Ministry of Finance, allows General Saïd Chengriha and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to direct funds to terrorist groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, Polisario, and Iran, without specifying their usage, thus concealing the exact nature of the expenditures.

A budget of $16.5 billion in unassigned spending, representing 13% of the total Algerian state budget, primarily intended for opaque operations, highlights the lack of transparency in Algeria’s economy, according to Abdou Semmar, editor-in-chief of Algeria’s leading investigative media outlet « Algérie Part, » which closely monitors the situation in Algeria.

This method of managing public money and the Algerian state budget reflects a true mafia-like logic of « privatizing » the public interest and appropriating national wealth for use without any legal oversight while avoiding accountability, according to the expert.

The funds are set to be used for arms purchases, propaganda financing, and logistical support operations, making it difficult for external observers to trace these expenditures back to the Algerian regime.

The Algerian military regime has hidden geopolitical stakes in weakening regions in North Africa, the Sahel, Europe, and especially Spain and France.

Algeria will use this unassigned budget as leverage to influence certain African or Latin American countries, pressuring them to make concessions on diplomatic issues.

The Algerian military government is also facing internal tensions related to separatist or independence movements in the north and south of the country.

This unassigned budget will divert crucial resources needed for internal country needs, such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure, thereby impacting the population’s well-being and exacerbating social tensions.