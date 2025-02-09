El Djeïch Magazine: A Tool of Propaganda and Disinformation at the Service of the Algerian Regime

In its February issue, El Djeïch, the official magazine of the Algerian National People’s Army (ANP), presents itself as a mouthpiece for the country’s foreign policy, particularly on issues of sovereignty and security in Africa.

However, far from offering an objective and constructive discourse, this publication often turns into a tool of propaganda designed to justify the choices of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and General Saïd Chengriha, while diverting the public’s attention from the real contradictions and shortcomings of their internal and external policies.

The magazine seems more focused on building an idealized image of the ruling power than on providing a genuine analysis of African issues, according to Western analysts.

Far from being a space for reflection or intellectual debate, *El Djeïch* primarily serves as a means of legitimizing the Algerian regime, particularly with regard to defense policy and international relations. By excessively emphasizing Algeria’s role in the fight against terrorism in Africa or in promoting peace and sovereignty on the continent, the magazine carefully obscures the realities on the ground and the numerous contradictions of the government.

Rather than constructively addressing Africa’s real challenges, El Djeïch resorts to grandiose and simplistic rhetoric that only fuels state propaganda by glorifying a diplomacy detached from African realities.

Thus, when it praises Algeria’s commitments to security and development in Africa, it carefully avoids mentioning the recurring tensions in the country’s relations with its immediate neighbors, such as Morocco, Libya, Mali, and others.

It is hard to believe in the sincerity of the magazine’s statements when they ignore these complex geopolitical aspects and the deadlock in which Algeria finds itself on certain issues.

According to experts, by exaggerating Algeria’s role in defending African sovereignty, El Djeïch obscures the continent’s true challenges and merely propagates a narrative that does not reflect the diversity of African realities.

Moreover, it not only celebrates Algeria’s external role but also makes a point of minimizing or concealing the internal crises affecting the country. The magazine prefers to silence the recurring political unrest, human rights violations, and violent crackdowns on political opponents.

In the international context, it mainly serves to maintain a positive image of the Algerian regime, particularly in diplomatic forums where the country seeks to establish itself as an African leader.

Thus, rather than being a tool to strengthen Algeria’s position on the international stage, El Djeïch seems to be nothing more than a diversionary tool, intended to obscure the country’s internal realities.