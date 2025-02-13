Africa is a continent rich in diversity, both culturally and geographically, and its nations share a common history marked by colonization, struggles for independence, and a commitment to development and unity.

However, the case of the Algerian regime is seen as hostile and racist toward other African countries, particularly regarding the treatment of migrants and refugees, which contrasts sharply with the solidarity policy displayed by Morocco, a model of regional and pan-African cooperation, according to African observers.

For several years, reports from NGOs, international institutions, and the media have denounced the discriminatory policies of the Algerian regime toward African migrants, especially those in an irregular situation.

While Algeria claims its commitment to respecting human rights, it has been accused of carrying out massive and often violent expulsions of sub-Saharan migrants.

These individuals, mostly from countries such as Mali, Niger, Senegal, or Cameroon, often find themselves in extreme poverty, with no access to basic services and no form of protection.

The expulsions are frequently accompanied by physical and psychological violence, and migrants are sometimes abandoned in isolated areas at the border, without resources or humanitarian aid.

Indeed, the treatment of Africans, particularly populations from sub-Saharan Africa, is felt as a form of systemic racism, despite the efforts of other African countries to promote cooperation and intra-continental mobility.

The Kingdom of Morocco has adopted a policy of openness and welcoming migrants, particularly those from sub-Saharan Africa. In recent years, Morocco has implemented measures that have allowed thousands of migrants to regularize their situation, granting them rights and access to essential services such as education, healthcare, and employment.

Morocco is also a strong advocate for the African Union and pan-Africanism. Under the leadership of the monarchy, the country has strengthened its relationships with several African nations by supporting initiatives in development, infrastructure, and security. Furthermore, Morocco has signed cooperation agreements with many countries on the continent, particularly in agriculture, energy, trade, and education.

The Algerian regime, on the other hand, often seems to favor an isolationist and nationalist approach, distancing itself from the idea of true pan-African solidarity. Rather than actively participating in the promotion of mobility and intra-African cooperation, Algeria appears to confine its national identity within a rigid framework that excludes certain populations and creates divisions within the continent.

This behavior, far from encouraging a united Africa, contributes to exacerbating tensions and internal divisions, jeopardizing peace and sustainable development efforts in Africa.

Solidarity with other African nations, particularly in the areas of migration, human rights, and regional cooperation, should be a priority. However, this is still largely absent from Algeria’s foreign policy.