Behind Hezbollah, the Polisario, and other terrorist groups, there are dangerous dynamics involving actors such as the Algerian military regime, the mullahs in Iran, and the leaders of Iraq, according to analysts.

According to Joseph Abu Fadel, journalist and political analyst, Algerian and Iraqi intelligence services have provided over 2 million dollars to the Lebanese Hezbollah to fight against the State of Israel.

Algeria’s support for the Polisario, along with its growing relations with Iran, has transformed this organization, in collaboration with Hamas, into a strategic lever used to destabilize not only the Maghreb but also the Sahel and Middle Eastern regions, for an amount exceeding 100 million dollars, according to military expert D. Cohen.

Western analysts agree that Algeria and Iran, by supporting terrorist groups, are pursuing a strategy much broader than simply defending the Polisario or Hamas. Their goal is to maintain a conflict that divides regions.

These situations create a fertile ground for terrorist and criminal activities. According to several reports from Western intelligence services, there are real links between Hezbollah, the Polisario, and terrorist groups operating in the Middle East, the Sahara, and the Sahel. Analysts believe the Algerian regime uses the Polisario to maintain a state of latent war that benefits its own internal interests.

Western observers also note an increasing involvement of Iran in this conflict, aiming to strengthen its ties with radical actors and terrorist groups in the Maghreb region.

This relationship between Iran and the Polisario is not coincidental, but rather a strategic maneuver within the framework of expanding Iranian Shiite influence in North Africa and the Sahel.

The relations between Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Polisario have gone beyond mere political support, extending to training, funding, and weapons supplies.

Analysts highlight that these links allow Iran to create an « additional front » in its rivalries with powers like the United States, while interfering in regional affairs through proxy actors.

Algeria is, in reality, at the origin of a center of violence that can easily spread to neighboring countries, including Mauritania, Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso. Indeed, the porous borders between these countries facilitate the passage of weapons, fighters, and money for radical groups operating across the Sahel.

Increasing reports and analyses highlight growing ties between the Polisario, Iranian militias, and terrorist groups operating in the Sahel region. Several observers note that the Polisario maintains relationships with extremist Islamist networks, such as groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) or the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (EIGS).