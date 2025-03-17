Mozambique: At least 349 people killed in the north in 2024, according to a Study by the African Center for Strategic Studies

At least 349 people have been killed in attacks by extremist groups in northern Mozambique in 2024, according to a study released on Monday by the African Center for Strategic Studies (ACSS). The study highlights the growing violence in the region, exacerbated by the expansion of the activities of the ASWJ group, affiliated with ISIS, in Cabo Delgado province.

The ACSS points out that this resurgence of violence reflects a strategy by extremist groups to expand their conflict further inland and into more rural areas of the province. The intensification of attacks, often targeting civilians, shows these groups’ determination to extend their influence despite military efforts to contain them.

The study also underscores that underlying grievances in Cabo Delgado remain largely unresolved, contributing to the recruitment of new militants, particularly among the youth. The causes of this radicalization include economic inequalities, social tensions, and a lack of opportunities for local youth. Poverty and a sense of abandonment by the state provide fertile ground for extremist groups.

The ACSS also warns of the « marked increase » in violence against civilians, a situation that has persisted for several years. The study reminds that extremist activity in the country has always been characterized by a high rate of violence against innocent populations, including massacres, beheadings, and village attacks.

The study further specifies that approximately 578,000 people displaced by the violence have still not been able to return to their homes. The humanitarian situation in the region remains precarious, with thousands of families living in extremely difficult conditions, lacking access to basic resources such as water, food, and medical care.

The Mozambican government has responded to the violence by deploying the Defense and Security Forces (FDS) to protect civilians and combat armed groups. In February 2024, the government confirmed « sporadic attacks » carried out by rebel groups in Cabo Delgado province but assured that the FDS remain on the ground to ensure the safety of the population.

Since the onset of the armed rebellion in October 2017, the gas-rich province of Cabo Delgado has faced regular attacks by ISIS-affiliated groups, despite efforts by security forces and international interventions aimed at ending the conflict.

The conflict in Mozambique continues to destabilize the region, and the situation remains uncertain, with escalating violence that appears far from being contained.