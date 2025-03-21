Namibia: Cuban PM strengthens bilateral ties and attends the inauguration of Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz met with outgoing Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba on Thursday to express his gratitude for Namibia’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries. This meeting was part of an official visit during which Marrero will also attend the inauguration of Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the first woman to become the president of Namibia.

Marrero stated that, on behalf of Army General and President Miguel Díaz-Canel, he conveyed a warm greeting and expressed gratitude to Mbumba for his support in deepening the ties between the two nations. He emphasized that the purpose of their arrival in Namibia was to participate, on behalf of the Cuban Party, State, and Government, in the inauguration ceremony of President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, as well as the celebration of Namibia’s 35th Independence Anniversary.

During his visit, the Cuban Prime Minister also met with former Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa, who was recently elected President of the National Assembly. They discussed the importance of strengthening relations between their two countries. “We highlighted the significance of preserving the legacy of Fidel Castro and Sam Nujoma, whose friendship symbolizes the strong and fraternal bonds between our nations,” he added.

Before arriving in Namibia, Marrero visited the Republic of the Congo (Congo-Brazzaville), where he met with President Denis Sassou Nguesso. During their meeting, the two leaders discussed important bilateral agreements and the need to strengthen economic and commercial cooperation between their countries. The meeting took place in Brazzaville, where Marrero also met with Congolese Senate President Pierre Ngolo. Together, they agreed on the importance of intensifying parliamentary exchanges between Cuba and Congo.

The Cuban Prime Minister also had discussions with his Congolese counterpart, Anatole Collinet Makosso, during a working session between the Cuban delegation and a group of Congolese ministers. They identified opportunities to expand economic, commercial, and cooperative relations into other sectors.

Marrero began his tour in the Republic of the Congo this Monday and is set to visit Equatorial Guinea next, although the exact dates for this visit have not yet been specified. The Cuban delegation also includes José Angel Portal Miranda, Minister of Public Health; Déborah Rivas Saavedra, Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment; and Carlos Miguel Pereira Hernández, Director General of Bilateral Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Marrero’s tour in Africa runs parallel to that of Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, who is also conducting a similar tour with visits to South Africa, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Ghana, and Senegal.