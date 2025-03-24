DRC: Angola withdraws from mediator role in Eastern conflict

Angola announced on Monday that it was stepping down from its role as a mediator in the conflict shaking the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to a statement from the Presidency.

As the current chair of the African Union (AU), Angola deemed it necessary to relinquish its responsibility as a mediator in order to focus more on the broader priorities of the Union, the official text stated.

Last week, Luanda was supposed to host direct talks between the Congolese authorities and the March 23 Movement (M23) for the first time. However, the rebels withdrew at the last minute due to sanctions imposed by the European Union.

Angolan President João Lourenço had attempted to negotiate a lasting ceasefire and de-escalate tensions between the DRC and Rwanda, which is accused of supporting the M23, a claim Kigali firmly denies.

The M23, mainly composed of Tutsis, has intensified its rebellion this year, taking control of the two largest cities in eastern DRC and advancing into mineral-rich territories. Last week, the group rejected a joint call for an immediate ceasefire issued by the DRC and Rwanda, renewing its demands for direct negotiations with Kinshasa.

The M23 movement, mainly consisting of Tutsis who were victims of the 1994 Rwandan genocide, resumed its attacks in November 2021 against the Congolese army. Since 1998, the eastern DRC has been mired in a prolonged conflict fueled by various rebel militias, despite the presence of the United Nations peacekeeping mission (MONUSCO).