DRC: FARDC reaffirms commitment amid ADF violence in Beni and Lubero

In response to a new wave of deadly attacks attributed to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) reaffirmed on Sunday, August 17, their commitment to protecting civilians in the territories of Beni and Lubero, located in North Kivu province.

Between the night of August 14 and 15, at least 32 civilians were killed in the village of Melia (Lubero), while nine others lost their lives on Saturday in Oicha (Beni) during two separate ADF assaults. In the Mbimbi neighborhood of Oicha, six civilians were killed, including three who were burned alive inside their homes. The attackers also set fire to several houses, including a cinema, before fleeing the scene.

Lieutenant Marc Elongo, spokesperson for Operation Sokola 1 Grand Nord, strongly condemned the violence, calling it an act of reprisal in response to ongoing military pressure from the FARDC.

« The ADF terrorists, relentlessly hunted and disoriented by the advances of our troops, are cowardly targeting the civilian population, » he declared. He reaffirmed the loyalist forces’ determination to « eradicate » these armed groups and urged the public to support the military’s efforts.

This resurgence of violence has triggered a mass displacement of residents seeking safety in more secure areas. Local authorities confirmed that FARDC forces have been rapidly deployed and are actively pursuing those responsible for the attacks.

Beni territory remains one of the most volatile and insecure regions in eastern DRC, where ADF rebels, affiliated with the Islamic State group, frequently launch deadly raids. These repeated attacks not only result in heavy human and material losses but also continue to instill widespread fear among the local population.