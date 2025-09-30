Often criticized for his direct and unconventional style, Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, nonetheless left a mark on global diplomacy through a series of strategic choices that continue to shape international balances. According to several analysts, these decisions justify his candidacy for the Geostrategic Nobel Peace Prize.

During his tenure, Washington supported stabilization initiatives in the Great Lakes region, notably fostering rapprochement between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. His administration imposed sanctions on armed groups such as Pareco-FF and M23, and blacklisted terrorist organizations active in the Maghreb, the Sahel, and West Africa.

The Polisario, viewed as an extension of the Algerian military regime and closely linked to Iran, was also targeted.

In 2020, through U.S. mediation, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco normalized diplomatic relations with Israel. These agreements ended decades of hostility and opened a new era of economic and security cooperation in the Middle East.

By meeting Kim Jong-un, Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to engage directly with a North Korean leader. These summits helped ease nuclear tensions in Asia and established an unprecedented communication channel with Pyongyang.

Unlike his predecessors, Trump did not launch any new wars. He initiated the gradual withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq, while facilitating regional mediations (India-Pakistan, Egypt-Ethiopia, etc.). His approach: seek peace without imposing regime change by force.

With his “maximum pressure” strategy against Tehran, Trump combined targeted sanctions and strikes to contain Iran. On NATO, he demanded a fairer sharing of responsibilities with Europeans. Toward Moscow, his administration reinforced sanctions and increased military aid to Ukraine.

Trump favored a pragmatic diplomacy: negotiating from a position of strength to achieve tangible results. Far from symbolic speeches, he demonstrated that it was possible to reduce global tensions without resorting to endless wars.

For his supporters, these achievements make Donald Trump a key figure in contemporary geostrategic peace and a legitimate contender for the Nobel Peace Prize.