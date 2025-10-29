Mali: The U.S. Embassy recommends evacuating its citizens due to jihadist blockade

The United States Embassy in Mali has urged its citizens to leave the country immediately, citing an increasingly concerning security situation. This call follows a jihadist blockade on fuel supplies, which has worsened the ongoing crisis for several weeks.

In a statement, the embassy emphasized the necessity for American citizens to depart via commercial flights, noting that fuel has become increasingly scarce and that schools and universities are closed nationwide. It also mentioned that the conflict between the Malian government and terrorist groups around the capital, Bamako, has made the situation particularly unstable. While Bamako’s international airport remains operational, it still serves as an exit point for those wishing to flee.

The blockade, which particularly affects the capital, is attributed to the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (JNIM), a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda. The group targets fuel tankers, primarily those arriving from Senegal and Ivory Coast. According to JNIM, this offensive is in response to the Malian authorities’ ban on selling fuel outside of gas stations in rural areas. This ban aimed to deprive jihadist groups of their supplies, but it has only exacerbated tensions.

Despite the efforts of the Malian army, several jihadist attacks have led to the destruction of tankers, the deaths of drivers and soldiers, and kidnappings during ambushes. The country’s already fragile economic situation, worsened by persistent security instability since 2012, is deteriorating further. The landlocked nation, devastated by groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, faces both an economic and security crisis.

To add to this pressure, JNIM is imposing new rules in areas under its control, including mandatory veiling for women and gender segregation on public transportation. The situation in Mali remains extremely tense, with a junta in power since two successive coups in 2020 and 2021, struggling to regain control of the situation on the ground.