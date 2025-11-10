Washington: President Donald Trump boycotts G20 summit in South Africa

The United States will not attend the upcoming G20 summit. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that no American representative would travel to Johannesburg, where leaders of the world’s major economic powers are scheduled to meet on November 22 and 23.

On his social media platform, Truth Social, Mr. Trump harshly criticized the decision to hold the summit in South Africa, calling it a « scandal. » He accused the South African government of « persecuting and killing white farmers » and stated that no U.S. delegation would participate « as long as these human rights violations continue. »

Washington was initially expected to be represented by Vice President JD Vance, as Donald Trump had already indicated he would not attend personally, making this the first-ever G20 summit held on the African continent.

According to several diplomatic sources in Washington, the decision reflects growing tensions between the two countries.

The South African Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed regret over the American president’s statements on Friday, while reaffirming its commitment to proceed with the summit and to host « all international delegations without exception. »

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also confirmed that he would not participate in the preparatory meetings for the G20 summit.