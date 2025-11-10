Israel: Isaac Herzog on official visit to Zambia and Democratic Republic of the Congo

Israeli President Isaac Herzog began his state visit to Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Monday, November 10, 2025, with plans to spend less than 24 hours in both countries. The goal of the visit is to strengthen Israel’s ties with Africa. According to a statement from the Israeli presidency, this tour marks a significant step in enhancing diplomatic and cooperative relations between Israel and these two key African nations.

The first leg of President Herzog’s visit will take him to Lusaka, the capital of Zambia, where he is visiting for the first time since the reopening of the Israeli embassy in August, after more than 50 years of closure. The embassy’s reopening symbolizes a turning point in Israel-Zambia relations, marking the beginning of a new diplomatic era.

In Lusaka, President Herzog will meet with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema before traveling to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where he will hold talks with President Félix Tshisekedi. The agenda for these discussions includes strengthening Israel’s international standing, bilateral cooperation, and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Two years ago, President Tshisekedi expressed his intention to move the Congolese embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a project that would have marked a major diplomatic shift but was met with widespread international opposition. However, the relocation has not yet occurred, and the Israeli embassy in Luanda, Angola, continues to serve as the diplomatic mission for the DRC, Mozambique, and São Tomé and Príncipe.

This one-day visit by Isaac Herzog is part of a broader effort to enhance Israel’s relations with Africa, a continent that is becoming increasingly important in international relations.