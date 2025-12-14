Bloodshed in Sydney: Antisemitism strikes, political responsibility questioned

In this context of shock and mourning, many voices have expressed their solidarity with Australia’s Jewish community. We affirm our full support for our Australian Jewish fellow citizens, who have been struck by unjustifiable violence, and we recall that the fight against antisemitism is a collective responsibility. The safety, dignity, and freedom of worship of the Jewish community must be guaranteed everywhere in the world.

Two men opened fire on a crowd gathered to celebrate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah on Bondi Beach, one of Sydney’s most popular sites. According to Australian authorities, the attack left at least 12 people dead and 29 injured. Police described the incident as a “terrorist act”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sharply criticized the Australian government following the shooting that occurred on Sunday in Sydney, accusing it of having contributed to fueling antisemitism in the country.

In a public statement, Mr. Netanyahu recalled that as early as August he had warned Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese about the consequences of Canberra’s policies, particularly following the announcement recognizing a Palestinian state. “Your policy is pouring fuel on the fire of antisemitism”, he said, referring to a letter sent to the Australian head of government three months earlier.

“Antisemitism is a cancer that spreads when leaders remain silent and fail to act”, he declared in a televised speech delivered during an event in southern Israel.

As early as Sunday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog described the attack as antisemitic. Speaking from Jerusalem, he denounced a “very cruel attack against Jews”, targeting “our brothers and sisters in Sydney”. He also called on the Australian government to take concrete measures in response to what he described as a “massive wave of antisemitism” sweeping through Australian society.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said he was “appalled” in a message posted on the social network X. According to him, the attack was “the direct consequence of the rise in antisemitism observed on the streets of Australia over the past two years”. He urged Canberra to “come to its senses,” arguing that many warning signs had been ignored.

Isaac Herzog and Gideon Saar also said they had spoken with David Ossip, president of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry in New South Wales.

Internationally, the United States (USA) condemned the attack. “We strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Australia targeting a Jewish celebration”, said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “Antisemitism has no place in this world”, he added, expressing his thoughts for the victims, the Jewish community, and the Australian people.