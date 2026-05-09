France: An Economic Summit to redefine relations with Africa

French President Emmanuel Macron is preparing to hold an Africa-France summit in Kenya with a strong economic focus, presented both as a diplomatic innovation and as a milestone in his African strategy.

Named “Africa Forward,” the meeting is the first of its kind to be held in an English-speaking country, signaling a desire to expand partnerships beyond France’s traditional Francophone sphere of influence. It comes after several years of tensions, and even ruptures, between Paris and some of its former West African colonies.

Since coming to power in 2017, Emmanuel Macron has repeatedly stated his intention to build a “renewed” relationship with the continent, based on balanced partnerships. As his term approaches its end, the summit appears to serve as a showcase for this diplomatic repositioning, in continuity with the speech he delivered in Ouagadougou at the beginning of his presidency.

Unlike that first visit to Burkina Faso, the Kenyan meeting is taking place in a profoundly transformed context. Relations with Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have deteriorated following a series of coups that led to the withdrawal of French forces.

The summit, co-chaired with Kenyan President William Ruto, will focus on investment, economic exchanges, and strategic partnerships. Meetings with private-sector actors, as well as discussions on youth, sports, and the restitution of cultural artifacts, are also planned.

This direction reflects a shift toward “soft power” tools at a time when France’s military presence on the continent has significantly declined. At the same time, Paris is seeking to strengthen ties with non-Francophone countries such as Nigeria and Ghana.

The presidential tour will also include stops in Egypt and Ethiopia, where France will reaffirm its support for the African Union.